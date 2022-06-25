Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the launch of the second edition of ‘Teaching Honour’ programme at the Sharjah Education Academy on Saturday.
The Ruler of Sharjah stressed the importance of teaching the Arabic language to students and developing its teaching methods. He encouraged students to learn it — being the historical, cultural and scientific legacy for them, in addition to its being the language of the Holy Quran.