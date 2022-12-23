Sharjah: Sharjah Youth affiliated with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators launched the “Winter Camp” activities, from December 11 to 31, with various entertaining programmes, targeting young people aged 13 to 18. The activities are carried out in the eight Sharjah youth centres spread across Sharjah.
The camp’s activities are diverse, including sports, literature and languages, science and technology, arts, and various workshops within the entrepreneurship programme.
There are also field trips to the prominent tourist attractions, and various entertainment destinations, in addition to the “Business Stars” initiative organised by the “Ruwad”, and the “Dawahi11”.