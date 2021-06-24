Sharjah Performing Arts Academy offers diploma in professional dance.

Sharjah: A Diploma in Professional Dance that can be converted into a full BA (Hons) is now being offered Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA).
SPAA and Trinity College London have created a worldwide first with the Trinity Level 6 Diploma in Professional Dance now being offered exclusively in Sharjah.
Prof. Peter Barlow, SPAA executive director, explained: “Previously only available in the UK, this 3 year, full-time programme trains dancers to a professional standard and allows graduates to convert their diploma to a full BA(Hons) in one year.
“Apply now to start in September 2021 and be one of the first students to graduate from this unique programme. Don’t miss out; bursaries (free tuition) are available to eligible students,” he added
How to enrol
Prospective students can visit SPAA for a chance to be offered a full tuition scholarship, available to eligible students during SPAA’s Dance Open Days. Those interested can try out dance masterclasses, take a tour of SPAA’s world-class facilities and meet the teachers.
Dance Open Days for the Level 6 Trinity Diploma in Professional Dance are: June 25; July 2-3 from 2pm to 5pm. To register, email: dance@spaa.ae.