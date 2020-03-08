Sharjah: Sharjah Book Authority has cancelled next month’s Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival due to coronavirus concerns, it was announced on Sunday.
A statement from Sharjah Book Authority read, “In keeping with its dedication to act in the best interests of the community, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that the 12th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), which was scheduled to take place from April 8 – 18, 2020 at Sharjah Expo Centre, has been postponed until further notice.”
The SBA announcement follows a series of preventive measures being implemented to safeguard children’s health and public health in general.