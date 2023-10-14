Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority has decided to withdraw its participation from the Frankfurt Book Fair “given a recent announcement” by the organisers.
Taking to X to convey its decision, the authority said, “We champion the role of culture and books to encourage dialogue and understanding between people. We believe that this role is more important now than ever.”
n a similar statement on X, the Emirates Publishers Association also announced its withdrawal from the Frankfurt fair.
The statements come in the wake of the reported cancellation of a Palestinian author’s award.
The LiBeraturpreis Literature Prize was to have been awarded to Adania Shibli for the novel Minor Detail.