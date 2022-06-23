Behaviour Enrichment
Key services
Psychological assessment
ABA therapy
Speech therapy
Occupational therapy
Sensory integration
School readiness programme
Parent and professional training
Strengths
Early intervention opportunities
School outreach and transition services
Contact details
04 394 7475
The Doris Duan-Young Autism Center
Key services
Assessment
Intake assessment and report writing
Behaviour assessment
Psychological assessment
Occupational therapy assessment
Speech-language assessment
Physiotherapy assessment
Clinical therapy
Applied Behavioural Analysis (ABA)
Occupational therapy
Physiotherapy
Speech and language therapy
Supervision by Board Certified Behaviour Analyst (BCBA)
Vocational training
Community training
Learning support
Parent/ caregiver behaviour training
Social skills training
Job coaching
Strengths
DDY has passionate professionals licensed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority and certified by the Behaviour Analyst Certification Board
It offers a range of up-to-date therapeutic programmes
DDY is recognised through different awards consecutively by accreditation bodies since 2014
It has received Excellence Awards from the Dubai Healthcare City Authority for two consecutive years, in 2019 and 2020.
Contact details
04 431 2890; 052 613 9928;
admin@ddydubai.com;
Milestones
Key services
Multidisciplinary therapy includes:
Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA)
Speech and language therapy
Feeding therapy
Occupational therapy
Special education
Psychology
Learning support services
Parent and educator training
Early intervention programme
Strengths
Milestones centre offers comprehensive evidence-based therapy delivered by its multidisciplinary team of highly qualified professionals, licensed by Dubai Health Authority and Community Development Authority. The centre features a highly supportive and enriched environment that caters to the needs of children up to the age of 14 through individualised and results-oriented approach underpinned with compassionate care.
Contact details
04 546 3444
Neuropedia
Key services
Paediatric neurology
Paediatric neurophysiology
Neurodevelopmental paediatric
Clinical genetics
Child psychology
Paediatric physiotherapy
Paediatric speech and language therapy
Paediatric occupational therapy
Dietetics
Paediatric behavioural therapy
BrainRx
Paediatric feeding therapy
Strengths
Neuropedia offers comprehensive care for infants, children and young people with a wide spectrum of acute and chronic neurological, developmental, behavioural and psychological disorders.
The centre takes a multidisciplinary approach and works together to cater to the needs unique to each child and family. The centre sees children from ages 0-16 years and in some special circumstances up to 18 years of age.
Contact details
Neuropedia.ae; 04 343 1113