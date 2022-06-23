BE
Behaviour Enrichment

Key services

Psychological assessment

ABA therapy

Speech therapy

Occupational therapy

Sensory integration

School readiness programme

Parent and professional training

Strengths

Early intervention opportunities

School outreach and transition services

Contact details

Behaviourenrichment.com;

04 394 7475

The Doris Duan-Young Autism Center

Doris Duan
Key services

Assessment

Intake assessment and report writing

Behaviour assessment

Psychological assessment

Occupational therapy assessment

Speech-language assessment

Physiotherapy assessment

Clinical therapy

Applied Behavioural Analysis (ABA)

Occupational therapy

Physiotherapy

Speech and language therapy

Supervision by Board Certified Behaviour Analyst (BCBA)

Vocational training

Community training

Learning support

Parent/ caregiver behaviour training

Social skills training

Job coaching

Strengths

DDY has passionate professionals licensed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority and certified by the Behaviour Analyst Certification Board

It offers a range of up-to-date therapeutic programmes

DDY is recognised through different awards consecutively by accreditation bodies since 2014

It has received Excellence Awards from the Dubai Healthcare City Authority for two consecutive years, in 2019 and 2020.

Contact details

04 431 2890; 052 613 9928;

admin@ddydubai.com;

Dyautismcenter.com

Milestones

Milestones
Key services

Multidisciplinary therapy includes:

Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA)

Speech and language therapy

Feeding therapy

Occupational therapy

Special education

Psychology

Learning support services

Parent and educator training

Early intervention programme

Strengths

Milestones centre offers comprehensive evidence-based therapy delivered by its multidisciplinary team of highly qualified professionals, licensed by Dubai Health Authority and Community Development Authority. The centre features a highly supportive and enriched environment that caters to the needs of children up to the age of 14 through individualised and results-oriented approach underpinned with compassionate care.

Contact details

Milestonescenter.ae;

04 546 3444

Neuropedia

Neuropedia
Key services

Paediatric neurology

Paediatric neurophysiology

Neurodevelopmental paediatric

Clinical genetics

Child psychology

Paediatric physiotherapy

Paediatric speech and language therapy

Paediatric occupational therapy

Dietetics

Paediatric behavioural therapy

BrainRx

Paediatric feeding therapy

Strengths

Neuropedia offers comprehensive care for infants, children and young people with a wide spectrum of acute and chronic neurological, developmental, behavioural and psychological disorders.

The centre takes a multidisciplinary approach and works together to cater to the needs unique to each child and family. The centre sees children from ages 0-16 years and in some special circumstances up to 18 years of age.

Contact details

Neuropedia.ae; 04 343 1113