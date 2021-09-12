Ashok Mohanraju, Director Image Credit: Supplied

Aspiring students who wish to pursue medical education in India should appear for a national level entrance exam called National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and get at least 50 percentile marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology to qualify, apply for counselling and secure a seat in a desired medical college.

Students of Indian origin who wish to pursue medical education outside of India also need to qualify in NEET entrance exam if they wish to come back to India after completion of their MBBS course, either to practice as a physician or to pursue a postgraduate medical course. From 2020 onwards, two national level entrance exams — AIIMS and JIPMER — are also included in NEET. So, if students wish to pursue an MBBS course from these two universities, they also need to appear and qualify in NEET.

It’s a blessing in disguise during the pandemic that the government of India has decided to conduct NEET exam in Dubai and Kuwait so that NRI students who want to chase their dream of becoming a doctor can appear for the exam comfortably from their place of residence without undertaking the hassle of travelling to India for the exam.

Just by appearing in the NEET entrance exam and securing a good score will not guarantee a seat in a desired college/ university in India. A major challenge would be to select the college based on the NEET score and fee structure as every college has a different cut off All India rank year on year and they often introduce a new fee structure. After the result is announced, student should apply separately for all India quota counselling for admissions in government medical colleges, deemed universities and central institutions, and state counseling of their choice. Counselling is normally held online except for a few states that conduct physical counselling.

“This is where Pedagogy Educational Services comes into the picture. With more than two decades of experience in providing guidance, Pedagogy is in a position to guide you and help you secure a spot in a desired medical college based on your NEET score,” says Ashok Mohanraju, Director.

Its services include:

l Complete information of the college/university such as location, infrastructure and past performance

l Guidance for filling in the applications based on NEET score of the student, fee structure, affordability and desired geographical location

l Assistance in applying for various counselling and documentation

l Assistance in reporting to college for final completion of admission process