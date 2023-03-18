The second day of the Gulf News Edufair 2023 got off to a winning start, with parents and students flocking to the stalls of the 50-plus exhibitors. The event runs until tomorrow at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC.
During the show, top educators and experts from the industry are engaging visitors in in-depth discussions, highlighting the critical trends shaping the future of education and work.
“Response from the UAE’s student community is amazing – we’ve been getting a good number of leads for admissions for the September and January 2024 intakes,” says Naomi Rodrigues, Education Outreach Assistant, Heriot-Watt University.
For parents, Gulf News Edufair is a unique opportunity to get information directly from the universities and help children plan their careers.
“It’s the first time for me coming to an event like this,” says Sandhya Nair, parent of a grade 12 student. “The exhibitors have been assisting us with details critical for admissions such as the entrance exams and application process. They are very helpful in explaining the admission process as I was not aware of all the details.”
Exhibitiors are looking forward to connect with visitors during the day and share information on courses, degrees and careers in the UAE and abroad.
Lifelong learning gains traction
“This year, we have noticed a rise in demand for professionals looking for education opportunities abroad. The trend of continuous learning and lifelong education is encouraging people to advance their careers with courses abroad,” says Karthik Sundarajan, Assistant Vice President, Y Axis, an immigration and education services provider. “That’s why, we are not only focusing on education for school leaving students but are also promoting opportunities for professionals looking to accelerate their careers with higher education abroad. Y-Axis also assists them on professional certifications in Canada, Australia, Germany, UK and USA,” he adds.
The registration process for this free-to-attend event is simple and straightforward – visit https://gnedufair.com/ and enter your details to register.