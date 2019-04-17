The school will be holding its open day on April 20

Riverston School Dubai inviting you to the school Open Day on April 20, from 10am to 12pm.

The Open Day will give you the chance to find out more about the school, meet the staff, tour the school and see first hand the wonderful facilities. You will also get a chance to learn more about the incredible work done with the students, which has already been recognised with a Top Schools Award for 2019.

Riverston School Dubai, is an award-winning fully inclusive, English curriculum primary school. Small classes and a focus on the individual child mean that quality teaching and learning lead to success. However, the school believes, opportunities beyond the curriculum are just as important as those in the classroom, as it seeks to provide a truly unique curriculum for every child.

A balanced focus on academic attainment, sporting opportunities, emphasising individual strengths and celebrating traditional values are the core of everything that is important to the Riverston School Dubai.

Enroll your children before September 2019 to receive up to 40 per cent off your school fees.