Dubai: A new exhibition at Repton School Dubai is showcasing the heritage of Repton School of the UK dating back to its inception in 1557. Repton Heritage Exhibition was launched on Wednesday at the Nad Al Sheba campus of Repton School Dubai as it marked its 15th anniversary.
The exhibition, which will visit Repton schools in the UAE, displays a dedicated wall to renowned children’s author and ‘Old Reptonian’ Roald Dahl who wrote ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ that was made into a movie, among other books.
On display is a first edition copy of the ‘Magic Finger’, a signed first edition of ‘The Twitts’, and an uncorrected proof copy of ‘Going Solo’. In addition, through the use of Augmented Reality, the late author will make an “appearance”, taking visitors on a journey his virtual avatar reads an excerpt from The Twitts.
The interactive experience will also showcase artefacts and memorabilia such as the original framed rubbing taken from the school’s founder Sir John Port and an original Graffiti Sanitorium Board featuring carvings made by students to pass the time in the sick bay, dating back to the 1890s.
David Cook, Headmaster of Repton Dubai and Chief Education Officer for the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, said: “To celebrate our anniversary, we wanted to commemorate the occasion with a captivating exhibition that showcases the Repton values, heritage and traditions.”
Mark Semmence, Headmaster of Repton UK, said: “I would like to congratulate the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE on achieving this important milestone and continuously striving to enhance student learning outcomes. As a sister school, Repton UK is proud of our counterparts, as we collectively endeavour to create and develop innovative learning opportunities for Reptonians globally, building a stronger and deep-rooted understanding of the cultures of the world.”
Repton School Dubai will begin developing plans to offer Arabic as an online language subject to Repton UK students from the 2022-2023 academic year. Meanwhile Repton UK offers Latin as an online language course to all Reptonians in the UAE from Year 10 onwards.
Khaled AlMheiri, Chairman of the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE and Founder & CEO of Evolvence Group, said: “In 2005 we had a vision to bring the esteemed Repton community to the UAE. Today we are proud to be an outstanding-rated school and celebrate 15 years of providing exceptional education to 83 nationalities.”