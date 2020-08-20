Here’s a look at some of the future-ready courses on offer at leading UAE universities

Murdoch University Dubai

1. Foundation Studies

2. Bachelor of Business

3. Bachelor of Science (IT)

4. Bachelor of Communications

5. Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with Criminology

6. Global MBA

7. Master of Education

8. Master of Science in IT

9. Master of Healthcare Management

Heriot-Watt University Dubai

1. Fashion Marketing & Retailing

2. BEng (Hons) Architectural Engineering

3. BEng (Hons) Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems

4. BSc (Hons) Computer Science

5. MSc Artificial Intelligence

6. MSc Construction Project Management

7. MSc Design Management

8. MSc International Business Management with Marketing

9. MSc International Marketing with Digital Marketing

10. MSc Renewable Energy Engineering

Amity University Dubai

1. Bachelor of Technology in Aerospace Engineering

2. Bachelor of Technology in Mechatronics

3. Bachelor and Master of Science in Forensic Sciences

4. Bachelor of Architecture and Interior Design

5. Bachelor of Fine Arts in Animation

6. Bachelor of Arts in Film and Television Production

7. Bachelor of Design in Fashion

8. Bachelor of Law

9. Bachelor of Hotel Management

10. Bachelor and Master of Business Administration

RIT Dubai

1. Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

2. Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering

3. Bachelor of Science in Computing Security

4. Bachelor of Science in Business Administration- International Business

5. Bachelor of Science in Business Administration- Marketing

6. Master of Science in Professional Studies -Data Analytics

7. Master of Science in Professional Studies - City Sciences

8. Master of Science in Computing Security

9. Master of Engineering in Engineering Management

Gulf Medical University

1. Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

2. Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences (BBMS)

3. Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD)

4. Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D)

5. Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

6. Bachelor of Science – Medical Laboratory Sciences (BSc. MLS)

7. Bachelor of Science – Medical Imaging Sciences (BSc.MIS)

8. Bachelor of Science – Anaesthesia Technology (BSc. AT)

9. Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

10. Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Economics (BSc.HME)

University of Sharjah (UoS)

1. Degrees in Medicine; Dental Medicine; Health Sciences; Pharmacy

2. Engineering degrees in Nuclear; Renewable Energy; Mechanical; Industrial; Electrical; and Architecture

3. Degrees in Computer Engineering; Business Information Systems

4. Degrees in Business; Finance; Accounting

5. Degree in Law

6. Degrees in Fine Arts

UoS also offers a wide range of MSc and PhD in over 50 programmes. The most popular of which are in the medical area; engineering field; arts and humanities; and space technology.

Westford University College

Bachelor Programmes

1. BA (Hons) in Business – International Business

2. BA (Hons) in Business – Marketing

3. BA (Hons) in Business- Finance

Triple Crown MBA

1. MBA, awarded by Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK

a. Extended Diploma in International Business Strategy, awarded by SQA, UK

b. Certified Manager, awarded by CMI, UK.

2. MBA in Supply Chain, Shipping and Logistics Management, awarded by UCAM, Spain

a. Postgraduate Advance Diploma, awarded by CIQ, UK

b. Supply Chain Management Practitioner, awarded by CMI, UK

3. MBA in Project Management, awarded by UCAM, Spain

a. Postgraduate Advance Diploma, awarded by CIQ, UK

b. Project Management Practitioner, awarded by CMI, UK

4. MBA in Healthcare Management, awarded by UCAM, Spain

a. Postgraduate Advance Diploma, awarded by CIQ, UK

b. Certified Healthcare Management Professional, awarded by CMI, UK

5. MBA in Sales and Marketing Management, awarded by UCAM, Spain

a. Postgraduate Advance Diploma, awarded by CIQ, UK

b. Certified Sales and Marketing Professional, awarded by CMI, UK

Doctorate in Business Administration – DBA, UCAM, Spain

BITS Pilani Dubai

1. B.E. Biotechnology

2. B.E. Chemical Engineering

3. B.E. Civil Engineering

4. B.E. Computer Science

5. B.E. Electrical and Electronics Engineering

6. B.E. Electronics and Communication Engineering

7. B.E. Mechanical Engineering

8. M.E. Design Engineering

9. M.E.Software Systems

10. M.E. Electrical with specialisation in Power Systems and Drives

11. M.E. Microelectronics

12. Master of Business Administration

13. Ph.D. in Engineering and Allied Disciplines

Middlesex University Dubai

1. Accounting and Finance Business Management

2. LLB Law

3. Psychology

4. Computer Engineering

5. IT

6. Graphic Design

7. Fashion Design

8. Digital Media

9. Film

The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM)

1. Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in International Hospitality Management

2. Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Hospitality Management

3. Associate of Business Administration (ABA) in International Hospitality Management

4. English as a Foreign Language (EFL)

Canadian University Dubai

1. Bachelor of Architecture

2. Bachelor of Science in Interior Design

3. Bachelor of Arts in Communication (Advertisement, Journalism, PR)

4. Bachelor of Arts in Creative Industries

5. Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (Offered in English or Arabic)

6. Bachelor of Arts in Applied Sociology (Offered in Arabic)

7. Bachelor of Business Administration (Forensic Accounting, E-business, Marketing, Luxury Marketing, Human Resources, Accounting & Finance, Human Resources Management, International Business, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Sports Management)

8. Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (Electronics, Mechatronics, Electrical)

9. Bachelor of Science (Environmental Health Management, Health Organisation Management)

10. Master of Business Administration (General Management, Finance, Human Resources Management, Marketing, Double concentration)

Curtin University Dubai

1. Curtin Dubai Foundation Programme with streams in Business, IT, Engineering, and Media

2. Bachelor of Engineering – Mechanical Engineering

3. Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting, Accounting & Finance, Finance, International Business, and Marketing

4. Bachelor of Business Administration in Small Business Startup, Digital Marketing, Travel and Tourism, and Human Resource Management

5. Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, and Cybersecurity

6. Bachelor of Arts in Web Media & Marketing

7. Master of Business Administration - Global

8. Master of International Business

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

1. B Tech – Day / Evening

2. BCom Professional (with ACCA)

3. BBA – Day/Evening

4. BA Humanities (Psychology, Sociology, English)

5. Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)

6. BA Media & Communication

7. BSc Biotechnology

8. MBA Evening/Weekend

9. PG Diploma in Data Science

10. MAHE Dubai Foundation Programme

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre

1. MA Educational Leadership in Practice

2. MSc Real Estate

3. Manchester Global Part-time MBA

(January and July intakes)