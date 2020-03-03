Students tell us how their schools set them up for success in academics and other spheres

Shriya Jaggi, Grade 11, Delhi Private School Dubai

DPS Dubai provides a safe space for us to kindle our curiosity. From the invigorating classes and exciting and challenging competitions to social awareness campaigns and community service programmes, all the activities at the school have helped me develop the essential 21st-century skills as well as awaken my passion for learning. It has made me a conscientious human being. School has given me the courage to dare to build and realise my dreams.

Samuel Reeves, Year 5 student, The Aquila School

I love my school. It makes learning fun. Sometimes we go on trips to enhance our learning skills. We went to the Wondermaze and it helped us to learn how to do map reading and solve puzzles. Our teachers know us very well and they know what we are good at and what we need to get better at.

This year, my teacher, Rob McCarthy, has helped me get better at maths by giving me sums that make me really think. I know deep down that I can do it because it has been explained to us, so I get the answer after a little time. I like after-school activities. This term I am doing art, computing, choir and dodgeball.

Emily R., Senior student, The American School of Dubai (ASD)

My school has challenged me to set goals for myself and achieve them by creating a supportive community for students to thrive in. The flexibility of the Advanced Placement (AP) curriculum has allowed me to dive deeper into the subjects I enjoy while simultaneously developing new interests. While I have furthered my interest in history and politics through AP history and geography, I was also intrigued by AP economics.

ASD supports students through a diverse range of extracurricular activities and values student well-being.

Anna Annex, Grade 7, Global Indian International School (GIIS), Dubai

GIIS focuses on the overall development of a child. My school provides multiple opportunities for students to raise their voices and excel in what they do best. I’ve always grasped every opportunity that has come across my path. I attended an entrepreneurial boot camp at the school, which gave us guidelines and tips to create a successful start-up.

To train students to do their absolute best, we have inter-house competitions throughout the year. Students have the chance to participate in CBSE cluster competitions. The school has also given us the opportunity to meet eminent personalities and have Q&A sessions. The whole approach of the management system in GIIS helps students grow exponentially.

Selma Alturki, Year 7 student, Raffles International School (RIS)

We are encouraged to achieve all-round development at RIS, and teachers are a big help when it comes to helping us fulfil our goals.

At the start of the year, they help us develop personal and academic targets based on our capabilities. Furthermore, we also set moral targets that encourage us to always be kind and polite to everyone.

Ekaterina, Year 6, Regent International School (RIS)

This phenomenal school has developed my learning so much. When I joined, I needed improvement in many subjects and enjoyed every moment, learning something new with the support of my teachers.

I consider Regent as my second home. It is a place for learning and inspiration. Shrek the Musical was a marvellous opportunity to present my talent. I appreciate the opportunities at Regent very much.

Filipp, Year 13, Sunmarke School

The exceptional teachers at Sunmarke have helped me achieve my goals by understanding my strengths and encouraging me to use them effectively to have a more substantial effect on success and well-being. One-to-one feedback, mock examinations, progress-tracking sheets, customised and tailored goal-setting approach, etc., have helped me immensely.

After I complete Year 13, I am happy to have been accepted into Loughborough University in the UK to study bioengineering.

Nyi Thamt, Year 7 student, Raffles International School (RIS)

Our teachers are a source of praise and constructive feedback, so it helps us focus on our long-term goals and development. For example, we have a system of subject tokens for achieving a goal and the challenge is to gain a reward in each subject, which encourages us to work harder. This extends beyond the classroom, where our teachers encourage physical fitness through training and a nutritious diet.

Kanushree, Grade 11, Delhi Private School Dubai

My school has given me a clear perspective of goals that I wish to accomplish by providing a multitude of opportunities in both academics and extracurricular activities. - Kanushree