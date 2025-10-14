RAK Academy announces new Al Hamra Secondary School opening in August 2026

New Al Hamra school to feature sustainable, innovative design
Dubai: RAK Academy has announced the launch of a state-of-the-art Secondary School at its Al Hamra branch, scheduled to open in August 2026 for the 2026–2027 academic year. The development represents one of the most significant educational infrastructure projects in Ras Al Khaimah, combining the institution's five-decade legacy with forward-thinking design and sustainability principles.
"With more than five decades of proven academic excellence, RAK Academy is proud to usher in this exciting new phase of growth at our Al Hamra branch," said Mr. Graham Beale, Executive Principal of RAK Academy. "The Secondary School has been intentionally designed to inspire, nurture, and empower students in an environment that is future-focused, while simultaneously upholding the very highest international standards of education."
The expanded campus has been conceived as an educational oasis, featuring extensive green areas, shaded courtyards, and energy-efficient learning environments. This design philosophy reflects RAK Academy's commitment to preparing environmentally responsible future leaders who understand the importance of sustainability alongside academic achievement.
Central to the campus design is "The Heart," a dynamic hub connecting students, families, and educators. From this focal point, two distinct educational pathways emerge:
The Journey of Learning provides a continuous educational progression from Early Years through Secondary, linking academic clusters with specialized facilities including science laboratories, art studios, performing arts spaces, and innovation hubs. The curriculum is structured to inspire at every developmental stage.
The Journey of Growth extends education beyond traditional classrooms through outdoor learning zones, educational gardens, animal farming projects, and social spaces. These are integrated with comprehensive sports and wellbeing facilities designed to develop curiosity, teamwork, and resilience.
The new Secondary School will feature an extensive array of purpose-built facilities:
Community and learning spaces include a 466-seat auditorium, a dedicated Sixth Form Center, and libraries spanning over 860 square meters, complemented by a central food and beverage hub.
Primary expansion comprises 28 spacious 80-square-meter classrooms, specialized inclusive learning rooms, and flexible areas designed for future growth.
Secondary expansion houses 40 modern 64-square-meter classrooms, specialized science laboratories, two dedicated art studios, a design technology workshop with scene shop, a Black Box Theatre, and flexible innovation zones.
Sports and wellbeing hub provides students with a full-size sports hall, swimming pool, fitness suite, and outdoor courts, offering premium facilities for physical education, recreation, and collaborative activities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox