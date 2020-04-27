Hanil Das Image Credit: Supplied

What are your plans for the academic session starting in September?

This year has made the virtual world a big reality and the next academic session will surely bring a huge change in our outlook, performance and expectations. Hopefully, we would have recovered from Covid-19 by then.

Will Westford introduce any new courses in the next academic session?

With an endeavour to keep evolving and encouraging more contemporary yet alternative career paths for students, we plan to introduce a few new programmes in the next academic quarter.

These include Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Business, BA Hons in Sports Business, BA Hons in Law and Business, BA Hons in Media, Culture, and Communication, BSc Hons in Cyber Security and MA Education in Leadership.

How would you describe Westford’s teaching philosophy?

Westford’s teaching philosophy and pedagogy are student-centric in design and execution. The focus is largely on experiential learning to develop skills from a practitioner’s perspective.

Teaching is not just about delivering the knowledge but enabling students to construct knowledge for themselves.

Though the curriculum is imbibed from reputed awarding bodies and universities worldwide, the bespoke delivery standards are carefully designed in consultation with the best industry-academia practices.

What differentiates Westford from its competitors in the UAE’s crowded education space?

Our ability to adapt and be flexible is what distinguishes us from our competitors. Westford has a unique feel to its entire academic perspective. We are the pioneers to adopt a foolproof online forum, the first to have launched academic-industry associations.

We are great at simulating the corporate world within the classrooms.

Webinars and guest lectures on module-specific topics and skill enhancement domains are frequently scheduled with speakers and industry experts from different parts of the globe.

With students from 113 countries and a faculty pool of more than 50 nationalities, there is immense scope for learning that promotes diversity and inter-cultural perspectives.

Regular on-campus and virtual engagement with CEOs and business leaders scales up the opportunities for learners.

The quality of student support is another key aspect that differentiates Westford from its competitors.