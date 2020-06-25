MAHE Dubai, rated 5 Star by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai is offering personalised online admissions counselling to all students and their parents for admissions into its Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs on Friday, June 26, from 4 pm to 8 pm.
Students and their parents may connect with the University through any of its online channels and receive a personalised link for admissions counselling and know about the programs offered, the eligibility criteria and the scholarships offered. The University is planning to conduct the same every Friday until September 2020.
The student may request to get in touch with the Program Directors, the Head of the Departments, or the MAHE Dubai Career Services department to get in-depth understanding of the program they are willing to choose and the career opportunities it offers.
Admissions for the September 2020 intake are open for all programs offered at MAHE Dubai. MAHE Dubai has been recently rated 5 Star in the KHDA Higher Education Classification Rating 2020, with the highest overall score of 836. It has also been awarded as the Best University offering Outstanding Support for Students by Forbes Middle East last year. Students may apply for their courses on their official website www.manipaldubai.com.