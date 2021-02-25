Xavier Augustin, Founder and CEO, Y-Axis, and Deep Adhikari, Director Exams Gulf South Cluster, British Council, at the signing of the computer delivered test centre at Y-Axis Image Credit: Supplied

Y-Axis has entered a partnership with the British Council to deliver the IELTS test on computer from this month. This step is a new achievement for the organization giving customers the opportunity to take the IELTS test on computer at a modern and purpose-built venue conveniently located in Dubai.

Commenting on this partnership, Xavier Augustin, Founder and CEO, Y-Axis, stated that “English is the real passport to enter a country, a company, or even a society. It certainly opens a whole vista of opportunities. English also allows one to improve critical thinking and problem-solving skills - much needed to survive today. We are excited and glad to partner with the British Council to promote IELTS testing.”

This strategic partnership with the British Council is part of Y-Axis’ vision of expanding its value-added services in the region providing customers with the support needed to make their dream of living, studying and working abroad a reality.

“The IELTS test is one of the most important tools for enrolling in higher education and entering into the labour market as well as helping to achieve excellence in one’s chosen professional and educational field. The partnership with Y-Axis will ensure that IELTS test takers will be able to enjoy a high quality of preparation support at a safe test venue with convenient test dates and preferred test formats, which the British Council continues to provide across the UAE” said Deep Adhikari, Director Exams Gulf South Cluster.

The computer delivered test does not differ much from the paper-based test but does offer more availability of test dates and faster results, within 3 – 5 calendar days after the test has been complete. The test content, timing, and structure remain the same in both options and, most importantly, the speaking test remains face-to-face with a certified IELTS Examiner.

Computer-delivered IELTS is fast gaining popularity among working professionals who are planning to migrate to destinations such as Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Apart from the familiarity of using computers daily, the option to choose a slot for speaking interviews at the time of registration makes it easier for test takers to plan their test day, especially for working professionals with busy schedules. Also, the responsive design of the registration portal enables registering for CD IELTS using a smart phone or a tablet, thus enhancing the ease of booking a test.

Speaking at the launch, Clint Khan, Director Y-Axis Middle East DMCC, said, “We are currently the market leader in immigration solutions. One of the key reasons why our clients choose us over our competitors is because our focus remains to be uniquely relevant for our customers. Our collaboration with the British Council aids us in staying closer to customer needs. Y-Axis is now not only an IELTS registration centre but also an IELTS test centre too. A one-stop-shop for our clients for our customers. Located in a prime location with easy access to public transportation, Y-Axis Middle East DMCC is the only immigration consultancy in the GCC with a British Council IELTS test centre.”

Test takers who choose the option of computer-delivered IELTS can access support materials with which they can prepare for taking IELTS on a computer.