Milestones Center offers comprehensive, high quality and evidence-based educational and therapeutic services for children diagnosed with autism and other developmental difficulties. Milestones’ multidisciplinary team comprises of highly qualified and experienced professionals who provide exceptional care through an individualised and result-oriented approach in a safe and supportive environment.
It offers expert treatment and care for Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), speech and language delays, developmental delay, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, behavioural disorders, learning disabilities, and sensory processing disorder. Anju Varghese, Founder and Clinical Director, answers some of our questions.
What’s unique about Milestones School Readiness Programme?
Our experience tells us that children learn best through play, and we recognise the importance of developing social and emotional well-being as an essential element to becoming an active and positive learner. Milestones provides that strong foundation to help children start their educational journey with excitement and confidence.
Milestones School Readiness Programme helps children to prepare for school not only by focusing on their pre-academic skills but also supporting their overall development, independence, and conviction. The programme is implemented by our specialist team of Registered Behaviour Technicians (RBTs), under the supervision of our Board-Certified Behaviour Analysts (BCBAs), and facilitated by speech therapists, psychologists and occupational therapists.
Share some details on Milestones Early Intervention Programme?
Milestones Early Intervention Programme is an intensive Applied Behaviour Analysis intervention for children from 2 to 5 years of age, helping them develop appropriate language and communication skills, play and social skills, pre-academic skills, motor skills, visual and cognitive skills.
What are the parents’ role in intervention and how does Milestones cater to their needs?
Training for families is offered and encouraged to help parents and caregivers gain an understanding of the intervention programme and to provide them with the tools, strategies and support they need to help their children reach their full potential. Parents play a key role in the successful outcome of any intervention.
Milestones Center offers:
● Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA)
● Speech and language therapy
● Feeding therapy
● Occupational therapy
● Sensory integration
● Psychology
● Learning support services
● Special education
● School readiness programme