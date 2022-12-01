Guadalajara: Mexican illustrators and visual artists who have participated in the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Exhibition between 2017 and 2021 came together at the 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair to share their experience and awards received at Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival.
They shed light on the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Exhibition which features the works of remarkable talents in the field of visual arts each year and also discussed Sharjah’s efforts in bringing together regional and international illustrators.
Those who spoke during the panel discussion as part of Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme at the book fair in Guadalajara, include Mohammed Mahdi, a member of the Preparatory Committee for the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Exhibition, Mexican artist and academic Alex Herreras, and Esmeralda Rios, award winner of the Sharjah Children’s Books Illustration Exhibition.
The session also witnessed the distribution of a book containing all the works of Mexican illustrators who have participated in the past five editions of the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Exhibition.
Mexican illustrators have received many awards at the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Exhibition, including the top prize in its first edition, which went to illustrator Gabriel Pacheco. Several other