Masterminds Nursery & Kindergarten Image Credit: Supplied

If you’re looking for ways to keep your little ones happy and entertained while unlocking their potential this summer, the camp at Masterminds Nursery & Kindergarten could be perfect for you.

This amazing little gem in Umm Suqeim offers enrichment programmes that integrate a mothers’ traditional wisdom with more than 60 years of leading-edge research in child development to create intellectual, physical and social excellence in children aged from 15 months to six years.

This nursery’s approach to learning is one of a kind in the Middle East. With its pioneering learning methodology, Masterminds nurtures and unravels the genius in every child.

Billed as a summer camp like no other, Masterminds offers varied daily programmes, where children can learn languages such as French and Arabic, develop their creative side through lessons in violin and music, science and art programmes and stay active during the hot summer months with swimming and energetic stage performances at the nursery’s Glee Club.

Running from July 7 through to August 29 from 8.30am to 1pm, the camp is suitable for children between 18 months and five years. The camp also provides snacks and lunch, prepared by its in-house nursery chef. Parents can be sure that kids will enjoy a super exciting summer at Masterminds. Visit Masterminds.ae for more details.

Things to know

• Age group 18 months to five years

• Activities Swimming, gymnastics, violin and music, Curiosity Science Lab, Glee Club, Great Art Masterpieces, World Languages (French and Arabic) and much more

• Breakfast and lunch included

• Date July 7 to August 29 (Sunday to Thursday)

• Time 8.30am to 1pm

• Price Dh1,250 a week (daily rate and sibling discount are available)