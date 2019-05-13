... I went on a holiday to gorgeous Georgia, and it’s a must on everyone’s bucket list

Naillya Ganesan, Grade 10, GEMS Millennium Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

The anticipation began on my birthday, when my dad presented me a ticket to Georgia! It was a dream come true. I had always been wanting to visit the ‘country of flowers and mountains.’ Also, it was our very first trip abroad. But wait, before we could go, there was an entire month to cross. Also, the annual exams were coming up. I promised myself not to think about the trip until my exams were over. Finally it was D-day. My excitement knew no bounds. We headed to the airport and the wait began... to land in Georgia.

On board the flight, every now and then I kept looking at my watch. Finally, the pilot announced that we had reached Tblisi.

Through the airport, formalities done with, I stepped out into the city and was greeted with a light shower. The weather was cool and pleasant.

Here we were, two families altogether with eight members, and a tour guide.

It’s not just the panoramic views, but the amazing hospitality of the Georgian people that needs to be experienced. - Naillya Ganesan

We covered most of the major places in Georgia like Mtskheta, Borjomi, Kvareli, Signage, Kezbagi and other fascinating places in six days.

So if you have a bucket list, make sure you include a trip to Georgia in it.

It’s not just for the panoramic views but the amazing hospitality of the Georgians that have to be experienced.

Make it a point to try as many of the local delicacies. Some of the lip smacking dishes we tasted were khinkali (dumplings stuffed with meat and spices), lobio (red bean soup or stew), khachapuri (Georgian cheese bread) and the famous dessert, churchkhela (a nuts-based candy).

And my favourite place of all in Georgia? Gaudauri. It is the south facing plateau of the greater Caucasus Mountain Range, a place filled with snow and frequent snow showers.

But as with all good holidays, too soon, it was time to return.