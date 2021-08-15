Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus is a 5-Star rated university as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) Dubai Higher Education Classification (HEC) Rating 2020, with the Highest Overall Rating Score of 836. Ever since its inception in the year 2000, the university has honed the talents of close to 7,000 students from across the world.
Over the years, the university has produced many successful alumni including the likes of talented Malayalam actor Ashwin Kumar, UAE National Cricket Team member Karthik Meiyappan, popular choreographer and social media stalwart Nidhi Kumar, and RJ Mariyam Kisat, to name a few. MAHE Dubai believes in holistic development of its students, making them industry-ready even before they complete their graduation. Students build academic acumen by the means of industry-oriented curriculum as well as leadership skills through extracurricular activities. Recognising the same, the university has also been awarded by Forbes Middle East Higher Education Award 2019 for Outstanding Support for Students.
MAHE Dubai offers students a variety of diverse disciplines to pursue their undergraduate and postgraduate studies, ranging from laboratory and workshop intensive courses to creative and new-age disciplines like business, design and architecture, engineering and IT, humanities and social sciences, life sciences, and media and communication.
Admissions for all the streams are currently open for the September batch and prospective students have the opportunity of visiting the campus, taking a safe and secure campus tour, meeting the admissions counsellors and knowing about the programmes offered and the scholarships available.
MAHE Dubai also has a dedicated Career Services department that aims at providing job placement as well as internship opportunities to all students and graduates.