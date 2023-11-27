Lincoln University of Business and Management (LUBM) is a dynamic and quality-driven educational institution dedicated to nurturing excellence in education. It seamlessly blends innovation with tradition to empower future leaders in the business world.
A global collaborative approach
As proud partners with York St John University (YSJ) in the UK, Geneva Business School (GBS) in Switzerland, and the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) in the UK, LUBM fosters a globally recognized and comprehensive education. This collaborative approach equips students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in the competitive landscape of Business and Management, Healthcare, Quality and Project and operations fields.
Bridging the gap to success
With the support of our Academic Partners, Brilliant Officers, and Qualified Professors, LUBM empowers working professionals to gain UK Qualifications that help them excel, advance their careers, and open doors to new opportunities. This bridges the gap for future roles and aspirations.
Quality education with real-world outcomes
LUBM is committed to quality education, as evidenced by the success stories of its real students. These individuals have achieved their dreams and turned their aspirations into reality.
Flexibility, trustworthiness, and seamless learning
Renowned for our flexibility and trustworthiness, we prioritize students' needs, offering adaptable learning options and reliable support systems. This ensures a seamless educational journey that aligns with their aspirations.
Supercharge your career with prestigious accredited MBAs
Elevate your career with an MBA from York St John University (YSJ) or Geneva Business School (GBS). For those seeking specialization in Project Management, explore the MSc Project Management program at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS).
Accessible education for all
Unlock the door to education with ease through our flexible monthly payment plans. Ranging from Dh1750 / $480 to Dh2000/ $550, we make quality education accessible to all.
Invest in your future
Program costs range between AED 30,000 AED/ 8,168.60 USD to AED 40,000 / 10,900 USD. With these investments, you can expect exceptional value for a transformative educational experience that will propel you toward success.
Embark on your journey to success
Your journey to success starts here! Join LUBM and become a future leader in the business world.