Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has officially launched the Mawaheb Talent Hub (Mawaheb).
More than 7,450 citizens have already benefited from 680 upskilling courses and workshops during the pilot phase of the Mawaheb Talet Hub.
Sheikh Khaled toured the state-of-the-art facilities and reviewed services provided through the talent ecosystem at the centre, which is managed by the Department of Government Support (DGS) and the Human Resources Authority (HRA).
Mawaheb is strategically positioned as a cornerstone of the Abu Dhabi Government’s commitment to the empowerment and advancement of its citizens by providing them with in-demand skills and professional experience.
Through programmes including employment counselling, skills assessment, upskilling and reskilling training, as well as job matching and job nomination support, Mawaheb actively equips Emiratis with specialised skills and professional experiences tailored to the evolving demands of the Abu Dhabi job market.
Sheikh Khaled highlighted that Mawaheb reflects the leadership’s firm belief in investing in Emiratis’ skills to enhance human capital and meet the demands of both the public and private sectors.
This is being achieved through a range of training programmes that track the current and future demands of the job market across key economic sectors.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince was accompanied by Ali Rashid Qannas Al Ketbi, in recognition of his previous role in planning and implementing the talent hub during his tenure as DGS Chairman; Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGS; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Amal Nasser Al Jabri, Director General of the HRA.