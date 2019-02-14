Dubai: Class 12 exam results of India’s CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) could be announced a week earlier this year, by the first week of May, according to Indian media reports.
A leading Indian newspaper on Wednesday quoted CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi as saying that since the CBSE advanced the exam by 15 days this year, the CBSE will be able to finish marking the papers ahead of time and announce the results a week earlier than usual.
According to the CBSE date-sheet for this year, Class 12 exams for main subject papers start on February 15 and end on April 4. The date-sheet, issued in December 2018, says “no enquiries about date of declaration of result shall be attended to. For updates, visit website www.cbse.nic.in”.