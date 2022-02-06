Dubai: Students in the UAE can check their results of Semester 1 exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) under India’s CISCE board from 8.30am onwards on Monday.
CISCE (Council for Indian School Certificate Examination) recently had said that results would be out on Monday.
ICSE is the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education while ISC is the Indian School Certificate. Both are standardised exams held at schools affiliated to CISCE, including at three Indian schools in Dubai (GEMS Modern Academy, Ambassador School and JSS International School).
This year, instead of one final year-exam for ICSE and ISC, there will be two semester-based exams.
How to see the results
Students can access their results on the CISCE website.
• On the home page of the Council’s website, click on the link ‘Results 2021-22 Semester 1’.
• For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.
• For accessing the results, the candidate needs to enter his or her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.
Applying for recheck
The council has made provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the council’s website. In addition, the provision to apply for recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the CAREERS Portal will also be available.
The online module for submitting the request for recheck of the results will remain open from February 7 to 10 only.