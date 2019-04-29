She wants to open a free school for the underprivileged to empower them

Gitali Sinha and her mother Pragati Sinha. Image Credit: Supplied

With all the money in the world at my disposal, I would fulfil the dreams and aspirations of my mother — to open a free school for the underprivileged.

The very thought of fulfilling this duty fills me with joy. It’s a constant reminder of the objective of my life, to help and do good.

Education is key

But first, I want to make it very clear that this is not a forced dream; rather it’s an inspiration from my mother, who was a part of an NGO, that enabled young children to attain knowledge and seek a better path for themselves and their families.

Growing up, I spent most of my childhood with the children supported by this NGO, and I will never forget their courageous faces and hunger for knowledge.

It is said that education is the strongest weapon to break the cycle of poverty, the door to the world of opportunities for income, growth and sustainable development, and most importantly make the world a better place.

I strongly believe this.

And what would the school be like?

It would provide equal opportunities for all, provide modernised technology and creative learning techniques.

Freedom to choose

Students would be given the freedom in as many realms as possible, in which standardised testing would not limit their future.

Teachers would be more than just facilitators, they would be the fount of knowledge to support and help students build their knowledge, discover their potential, explore their creativity and set them on path to their desires.

The school would also offer a balanced diet, with spiritual and physical well-being supported through yoga and meditation.