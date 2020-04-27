Teach students how to learn

“All learning models can only succeed with the right balance between self-paced and teacher-led learning,” says Dr William Painter, Dean, Westford Education Group.

“Every class has its own character and nuances and a good teacher understands that. It is a false distinction between online education and teacher-led education because they are all teacher-led. The role of the teacher is to point out, show, inspire, challenge and create a passion for and a curiosity of the subject matter. If they are doing their jobs, they will generate self-paced learning from the students. Telling a learner to read some text isn’t teaching. Inspiring students to read on their own is.”

Strategies to enhance student engagement

“It is critical to ensure that online classes are as engaging and motivating as the classroom lectures,” a spokesperson from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai tells GN Focus.

“Virtual group activities, online quizzes and presentations have ensured high engagement rate at MAHE. At the same time, to ensure co-curricular engagement, we have announced the first ever Virtual Student Fest — MAHE Dubai Unplugged — Virtual Edition, which will be live soon. Moreover, we are organising regular virtual happy hours, engagement games, fitness challenges and wellness activities to keep the students as well as staff motivated.”

How to use assessment to close learning gaps

“Assessments at Ajman University (AU) are being conducted through a number of different mechanisms including the use of assignments, short quizzes, oral sessions, live presentations and projects,” says Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

“AU’s professors are being accommodating throughout the process while ensuring that course learning outcomes are being met. Even as we seek to be flexible under the circumstances, AU’s commitment to academic integrity continues to be unwavering.”

Effective use of e-learning in medical education

“Clinical training is definitely a challenge in e-learning,” says Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University. “However, we have the virtual patient and problem-based learning solution, which uses advanced AI technology.

“Prior to launching e-learning, we had explained the new learning process in detail to the students of all colleges and programmes. We have produced guides for students and teachers to ensure seamless progression on this path, incorporating multiple layers of activities and feedback and good learning resources. Our students are provided with continuous support.”

Transitioning engineering labs online

“Laboratory-based classes at BITS Pilani Dubai are conducted with the online platforms — Virtual Lab and Remote Lab,” explains Prof. R.N. Saha, Director, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus.

“With Remote Lab technology, students can perform controlled experiments remotely from anywhere in the world. The IoT-enabled lab equipment and the integrated remote access network makes this possible. A detailed step-by-step instruction enables students to perform the experiments. Here students can also control the machines using an equipment console while watching them through multiple cameras installed around.

“Virtual Lab is a cloud-based simulation space, where students can design, develop and test solutions for industry-scale problems. The lab hosts a range of software tools that can simulate the complete spectrum of engineering processes to the accuracy and precision of real-life. The lab is organised around six engineering domains such as, thermal, design, materials, manufacturing, circuits and operations. Both the labs are open 24x7, with a live support.”

Faculty training for smooth implementation of e-learning

“Professors and teachers are frontline heroes and their tireless work in these unprecedented times cannot be forgotten,” says Dr Vajahat Hussain, CEO, Amity Education Middle East.

“At the beginning of this year our faculty started recording flipped classes for students. This process of pre-recording lessons in our studios that students can access through an online portal, helped prepare us for this digital shift. Training sessions were also conducted by our media and tech teams on how to effectively use studios for recording, and online platforms for interactive learning.

“Being part of a large global education group has led to the exchange of ideas and enhanced our digital delivery experience. Webinars with industry experts and fellow academicians, professional development initiatives and personal support for faculty during this time have been big motivators.”

Preparing for life after COVID-19

“The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the broader elements of education,” says Dr Karim Chelli, President and Vice-chancellor, Canadian University Dubai (CUD).

We learned that the ability to create, adapt, and empathise got us through unprecedented change, and when the time comes to return to the traditional classroom, we will transition with these same skills on hand. - Dr Karim Chelli, President and Vice-chancellor, Canadian University Dubai (CUD)