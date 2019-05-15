Studying for competitive exams requires a structured plan and the right guidance

Students must begin their preparations for competitive exams well in advance. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Test preparation centres are very popular among middle and high school students looking to crack competitive examinations.

“Coaching centres provide students with a structured approach to prepare for various tests,” says Alka Malik, Managing Director, Ascentria, a leading test-prep centre in Dubai, helping students clear rigorous entrance examinations in India and abroad.

Although academic coaching at institutes is quite similar to private tutoring, these centres certainly have definitive advantages.

“Coaching centres teach students using curated study materials for all schools and entrance exams, while private tutors focus mostly on school exams,” says Sachin Bharti,CEO and Founder of Knowledge Planet. “College entrance exams require specialised coaching that only institutes can offer.”

While academic coaching centres have their own specialised approaches to teaching, they share a common goal: to help students get admission in some of the world’s top education institutes.

“We start with a strong foundation of the core subjects and then enhance their problem-solving and analytical skills,” says Subramanian Krishnamorthy, Managing Director and Founder of Meccademia Education Group.

Students commonly prepare for Indian examinations such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and international examinations such as Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and American College Testing (ACT).

Experts suggest that students must begin their preparations for these competitive exams well in advance.

“It’s important that students start focusing on these competitive exams from grade 9,” Malik says. “The concepts taught in the early grades are added to the syllabi of higher grades, so the foundation of a student has to be strong.”

To prepare students for these tests, these centres follow a pattern of regular study, testing and feedback. They also regularly conduct revision sessions and mock exams, while corrective actions are taken if needed.

“Students need mentors and counsellors, who can help them cope with all the anxieties, stress and pressure of competitive tests. A little love combined with motivation and structured training can do wonders,” says Krishnamorthy.