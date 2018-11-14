For the lost ones out there, stop worrying! I know seeing your friends choosing universities, yet having no clue what you want to do, is at times worrisome. However it is completely okay, everyone walks on their own path with their own pace. Start of by learning what you enjoy studying and use the internet to explore all the possible jobs out there, I am sure there is something out there for you. I also suggest that you ask someone who knows you well enough for advice. Also ask your teachers, they always help. Never hurts to get a second opinion. Take it slow and take your time going to different internships and exploring different subjects.