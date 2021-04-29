Founded in 1821 as the world’s first mechanics institute in Edinburgh, Heriot-Watt University has transformed itself into a truly international institution with campuses in the UK, Malaysia and the UAE. In 2005, it became the first British university to set foot in Dubai.
Heriot-Watt University Dubai offers an extensive range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, spanning disciplines such as Data Science, Construction and Engineering, Accounting and Finance, Digital Marketing, Psychology, Architecture and Design, Robotics, Computing and Artificial Intelligence.
The university has recently moved to a brand new, digitally enabled campus at Dubai Knowledge Park to serve nearly 4,000 students from around the world. Spanning 218,000 square feet, the campus has been carefully designed keeping the future student experience in mind. It offers an invigorating study environment which comes equipped with the most modern facilities and amenities needed to prepare for a successful future.
As a globally connected university, the learning outcomes and teaching standards remain the same, regardless of where students are based, and they still graduate with the same prestigious Heriot-Watt University degree qualification.
Heriot-Watt University Dubai has been consistently ranked as a top provider of higher education, ranging from teaching excellence and research performance to student satisfaction and graduate employability. It has been awarded a five-star rating by the KHDA Higher Education Classification (in partnership with QS) in 2019 and 2020.
Keeping in line with industry demands and future needs, Heriot-Watt University Dubai is introducing new programmes in September 2021 that include MSc in Global Sustainability Engineering, BA (Hons) in Fashion Branding and Promotion, and BA (Hons) in Communication Design.
Heriot-Watt represents a top destination of choice for students keen on pursuing research-informed, industry-focused British education of the highest standard in the UAE. Heriot-Watt graduates are armed with excellent classroom knowledge, cross-functional skills, and practical experience essential for developing a lucrative career in their chosen field.