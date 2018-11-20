Dubai:The new generation must be empowered so that their potential can be realised and harnessed to serve the nation and its institutions, said Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council.
Shaikh Hamdan stressed that the new generation has the passion and determination to prove themselves and achieve excellence and innovation. The Dubai Crown Prince made the statements when he met with students from different nationalities during a gathering organised by the General Secretariat of Dubai Executive Council in cooperation with Unicef.
Shaikh Hamdan listened to the students’ opinions and suggestions pertaining to Dubai’s future, and how they can express their ideas and actively contribute to shaping the city’s future.
He expressed his happiness with the quality of proposals presented to him, and issued directives to utilise them by presenting them to the relevant bodies in Dubai Government so that they can be transformed into projects.
“It is important to involve the new generation in shaping our present, and that is why I met today with students from schools in Dubai, to reflect the important role that they play in drawing the features of a bright future for the emirate. I was impressed by their team work and their innovative spirit, which exemplifies their sense of responsibility towards their city, which they consider to be the best in the world,” said Shaikh Hamdan.