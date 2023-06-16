Dubai resident Jessica Smith is a Paralympian, speaker, author and more. The Australian expat is an inspiration for many owing to her international advocacy for diversity and inclusion, disability awareness and positive body image.

During an exclusive fireside chat at Gulf News Edufair, held at Conrad Hotel in Dubai, Smith shared her journey of courage from the time she was born with a missing a left arm to suffering third degree burns at 18 months old to becoming a world class swimmer and more.

Smith who represented Australia at the 2004 Paralympic Games said life is all about ups and downs and it is how well one comes out of their doubts and trepidations.

“A great support network is essential for any student entering the job market. Adequate support from family, friends, teachers and school faculty make the transition of students easier and seamless into the job market,” Smith told Gulf News.

Anjana Kumar, Senior Reporter, is in conversation with Jessica Smith

Being an inspiration

At the Edufair, Smith recalled her childhood was harsh at times for she was challenged. Her burns at 18 months of age left permanent scars on her neck and chest. But she beat this by outdoing herself and achieving what she thought would be impossible. “I worked tirelessly to become a world-class swimmer. I also suffered an eating disorder that ended my swimming career when I was 20. Ever since I have worked to become an advocate for diversity and inclusion on the global stage,” said Smith.

In 2019, Smith relocated to Dubai from Australia. She is now co-founder and chief operating officer for TOUCH – an international inclusive talent agency and disability inclusion consultancy. A turning point in her life however, she said was becoming a mother. “I am a mother of three beautiful children and my journey into motherhood has been really special. It has made me an author.