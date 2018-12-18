Abu Dhabi: About 998 pupils of Abu Dhabi Indian School, Muroor (Adis-Muroor) recently attempted a Guinness World Record for the largest human image of an infinity symbol to draw global attention to the rising issue of water depletion.
“The infinity loop represents an indefinitely continuing water cycle and to keep it moving, we must save water and respect water resources,” the organisers said.
The boys and girls from grades 6, 7 and 8 created the infinity symbol on the school ground. “They wanted to create the largest Mathematical symbol that can be linked with water conservation and chose Infinity,” said Neeraj Bhargava, the school Principal.
“It was their idea; they did it. They come up with great initiatives in the school and we encourage them,” he said.
The attempt was successful and the Guinness authorities would issue the certificate soon after due process, Bhargava said.
The existing record of largest human image of an infinity symbol was achieved by 288 people in Nishinari, Osaka, Japan on October 18, 2015.
The attempt was aligned with a water conservation campaign recently initiated by the school. Titled “Hold that drop”, the campaign aims to make people aware of the rising water depletion issues and help make an impact by reducing the water consumption of each household in Abu Dhabi, the principal said.
Every student from Kindergarten to Grade 12 are given water-saving faucets and brochures for them and their neighbours, which help reduce water consumption and enhance awareness.
“Water conservation is the need of the hour. Water sources are diminishing at a rapid rate and if we do not do something about it we will soon be left without water,” Bhargawa said.