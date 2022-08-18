Dubai: Global Education Expo 2022 returns to the UAE this year to give students and their parents the chance to choose international universities for higher education.
Organised by Qadri International, the 2022 edition will be held on August 20 at Crowne Plaza Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, and on August 21 at Crowne Plaza — Abu Dhabi.
Dr Muhammad Yousuf Qadri, fair organiser and chairman of QIEC, said: “The Global Education Expo is held every year with the aim of providing multiple options to the students who seek higher education to choose their course, university and the country according to their grades and the budget. The Global Education Expo also brings together the different university representatives and gives them a chance to network with each other.”
Students will be able to meet representatives from world-renowned universities in UK, Canada, Australia, Poland, Italy, Hungary, Georgia, Russia, Serbia, Malaysia, the Caribbean and other countries.