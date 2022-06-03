From kindergarten to the graduate level, the German International Schools of the UAE, situated in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, offer education ‘made in Germany’.
They are part of a network of 140 German Schools abroad in 72 countries, all certified through the German Conference of Ministers of Education and governed by the Federal Republic of Germany. They adhere to a worldwide quality standard. For this they are recognised with the seal of approval “Excellent German School Abroad,” signed by the German Federal President. They do not only impart academic and language skills but shape their students to become global citizens.
The schools are at the core of intercultural exchange and place a high emphasis on maintaining German and Arabic cultural assets in a strong school community.
They follow a German curriculum, which is specifically supplemented and expanded by Arabic and social studies from the local curriculum. The German graduation certificate “Deutsches Internationales Abitur” offers the highly qualified students the chance to not only study in Germany but also worldwide.
The German International School in Abu Dhabi (GISAD) is a German-owned school that has a history in the UAE, having been founded in 1976. Since then, GISAD has established itself as a renowned international school that is regularly awarded “very good” from Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).
The student body is comprised of more than 400 students and benefits from a quality teaching staff in a multicultural environment, based on the Thuringian Education Plan. Their cultural awareness is strong and is emphasised by the multilingualism of teachers, students, and the bilingual curriculum. The focus on a multilingual education begins at kindergarten level and offers language instruction in German and English. For further information, visit: Gisad.ae
DISD, the German International School in Dubai, founded in 2008, is owned by the German Consulate General in Dubai. Around 850 students from more than 30 nations study here in a respectful and open-minded atmosphere. DISD is in Dubai Academic City and can be counted among the most modern German Schools abroad. It fosters the unique German engineering spirit and promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) excellence from kindergarten to the Abitur.
All classes work with iPads, implemented with an innovative evidence-based approach. DISD students thrive in a multilingual environment and develop into true global citizens with the German language as a core competence.
For further information, please visit: germanschool.ae