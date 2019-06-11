School is expected to enrol around 1,600 students from pre-KG to Grade 5

Dubai: GEMS Education on Tuesday announced plans to open GEMS Cambridge International Private School in Muwailih, Sharjah in September.

The school is expected to enrol around 1,600 students from pre-KG to grade 5. Fees will range from Dh20,000 to Dh30,000 per academic year, depending on the grade (subject to official approval).

The campus facilities include a school library that offers a panoramic view of Sharjah University. Other amenities include science labs, ICT laboratories, a multipurpose hall, a STEAM Lab, audio-visual facilities, an art and music room, as well as a range of dedicated sports areas.