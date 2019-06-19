Dubai: UAE-based school group GEMS Education has won at the ‘Loyalty Magazine Awards 2019’ under the Middle East and Africa category for its GEMS Rewards loyalty programme, and named the ‘Regional Loyalty Champion of the Year’ for Middle East and Africa.

The award was collected by Elmarie Venter, Chief Enrolment, Marketing, Communications and Corporate Relations at GEMS Education and Sugam Bhasin, Vice President — Marketing at GEMS Education at a gala ceremony held in the Pavilion, Tower of London, UK.

GEMS Education said it “was up against strong competition in the category and got recognised for its vision of cost neutrality for the highest quality of education achieved through direct and indirect savings”.

A primary measure of success for the programme was that since launch in 2017, parents and staff across the GEMS network in the UAE have saved over Dh33.9 million through various components of GEMS Rewards, it added.