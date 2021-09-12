Here’s a ready reckoner for admissions for 2021 at some of the UAE’s prestigious unis

Canadian University Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Canadian University Dubai (CUD)

Top courses for September/October 2021

Master in Information Technology Management and Governance

Master of Business Administration – Concentrations:

● General Management

● Human Resource Management

● Finance

● Marketing

● Or complete an additional group of concentration courses to earn a double concentration

Admission deadline

Classes start on October 24

Open house

October 16 and 23

City University College of Ajman (CUCA)

Image Credit: Supplied

Top Courses for September 2021

● Bachelor of Business Administration

● Bachelor of Law (Arabic)

● Bachelor of PR & Advertising (English/Arabic)

Admission deadline

September 18

Tuition Fees

Over Dh28,000 annually

Scholarships and discounts

● Bachelor of Public Relations and Advertising: Up to 20 per cent off

● Bachelor of Business Administration: Up to 30 per cent off

● Bachelor of Law: Up to 30 per cent off

● 20 per cent off for students in military service

● Up to 20 per cent sibling scholarship

● Dh1,500 referral scholarship

● Up to 75 per cent merit scholarship

● Up to 50 per cent scholarship for people of determination

● Up to 15 per cent scholarship for government employees

● Up to 15 per cent sports scholarship

● Up to 50% Covid-19 relief scholarship

Gulf Medical University (Gmu)

Image Credit: Supplied

Top courses for September 2021

● Medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, healthcare management and economics, medical laboratory sciences, physiotherapy and various other graduate programmes

New Courses

● Dual PhD programme in Precision Medicine

● Master of Science in Drug Discovery and Development (MDD)

Tuition fees and scholarships

Merit-based discounts are available for GMU programmes

Contact Details

06 743 1333; admissions@gmu.ac.ae; Gmu.ac.ae

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Top courses for September 2021

● BTech (Day and Evening)

● BBA (Day and Evening)

● BCom / BCom with ACCA

● BSc (Applied Psychology, Biotechnology, Food & Nutrition, Information Systems Management)

● MAHE Dubai Foundation Programme

● Work mode MBA (Evening/ Weekend)

Admission deadline

● Admissions are closing soon for all programmes. Undergraduate batches will start classes on September 19

Tuition fees

From Dh24,000 to Dh46,000 per annum

Scholarships and discounts

Scholarships of up to 50 per cent is offered to students based on their merit. MAHE Dubai also offers a Girl Child Scholarship of 100 per cent in partnership with the Embassy of India, UAE.

Contact details

Middlesex University Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Top courses for September 2021

● International Foundation Programme (five pathways)

● BSc Psychology (five pathways)

● BA Accounting and Finance

● BA Business Management (seven pathways)

● MA Education (three specialisms)

● MSc Data Science

Admission deadline

Applications for September 2021 and all programmes starting in January 2022 are open now. All students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to secure their place.

Tuition Fees

● Foundation (One-year programme): Dh43,400 per year

● Undergraduate (3-year honours degree): Dh55,700 per year

● Postgraduate (1-2 year programme): From Dh30,000 to Dh107,600 in total

Scholarships and grants

Middlesex University Dubai offers a range of competitive scholarships and grants for domestic and international students at all study levels, including:

● Minimum 15 per cent Academic Scholarship

● Up to 50 per cent Academic Excellence Scholarship

● Up to 25 per cent Postgraduate Study Grant

● Up to 25 per cent International Study Grant

Murdoch University Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Top courses for September 2021

● Foundation Studies

● Bachelor of Business (Management, Accounting, Finance, Marketing)

● Bachelor of Science (Cybersecurity & Forensics, Computer Science, Business Information Systems)

● Bachelor of Arts (Psychology and Criminology)

● Master of Education

● Master of Business Administration

Admission deadline

September 19

Tuition fees

From Dh25,000 to Dh52,000 per year

Scholarships and discounts

● Guaranteed scholarships for Foundation, Diploma and MBA students

● Academic merit scholarships of more than Dh60,000

● Additional bursaries for students from partner schools and corporates

Westford University College (WUC)

Image Credit: Supplied

Top courses for September 2021

● MBA in Healthcare Management, MBA in Supply Chain, Shipping and Logistics Management, MBA in Project Management, MBA in Financial Management, MBA in Sales and Marketing, MBA in HR and Organisational Psychology, MBA in International Business, MBA in Information Technology, MBA in Engineering Management, MBA in Data Analytics, MBA in Business Leadership, MBA in International Business,

● DBA – Doctorate in Business Administration

● BA (Hons) in Business with International Business

New Courses

● BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology, BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology in Human Resource Management, BA (Hons) in Sports Management, BSc. (Hons) in Fashion, BSc. (Hons) in Computing, BA (Hons) in Media Culture and Communication

Admission deadline

Westford has rolling intake every month for its HND and MBA programmes

Scholarships

Up to 80 per cent

Contact details