Amidst a sea of eager students, exhibitors shared their passion and excitement by showcasing their offerings and the potential that higher education unlocks. The exhibition was a melting pot of ideas and expertise, and provided a glimpse into the transformative impact higher education has in shaping students’ future.
Haider Ali, SI-UK
“It’s great for us to be here because we’re present worldwide, in 40 different countries, and this event has all those nationalities in one place and students from various levels, so it’s really useful for us.”
Vinu Abraham, EM Normandie
“This is my first time here and we’re getting to meet the right students which is good! A lot of undergraduate students have spoken to us and that’s what we’re here for mainly.”
“It’s always good for us to have a representative here who people can speak to directly. Parents love to talk to people face-to-face when it comes to their kid’s future.”
Redwan Moh’d Qadan, American University of Ras Al Khaimah
“It’s beneficial for us because it’s held by Gulf News and we’ve met a lot of quality visitors which is key. Of course we like to meet as many people as we can but honestly it’s more about the quality of the enquiry.
It’s a good event for branding and I think all universities should be here.
Riman Oueiti, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management
“The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management hasn’t been here before and given that we’re a very niche school, it’s nice to be able to educate people on what we offer.
“It’s good to build the brand and build the awareness. Our students tend to have a passion for hospitality already but events like this are good for us to speak to those who are undecided, or are unaware of us, to educate them on what we offer. The event gives us a good platform to do that.”