Abu Dhabi University's (ADU) College of Business has rolled out five new undergraduate degrees focusing on technology, data management and sustainability as well as critical thinking, problem-solving, emotional intelligence and entrepreneurship. Each program will cover different topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), business analytics, digital technology, and business mathematics, to ensure that graduates are equipped with high-quality curricula that are developed according to the best standards of international professional bodies.

The new accredited programmes include:

• Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Fintech

• BSc in Computer Engineering (ABET Accredited) (Concentration in Artificial Intelligence)

• BSc in Electrical Engineering (ABET Accredited) (Concentration in Robotics and Automation)

• BSc in Information Technology (ABET Accredited) (Concentration in Game Development)

• BSc in Cybersecurity Engineering

• BSc in Software Engineering (Concentration in in Web & Mobile Application Development and Big Data Analytics)

R&D initiatives

• As part of Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) Innovate Strategy (ADUi) efforts focused on accelerating sustainable and innovative agricultural solutions, ADU inaugurated its first on-campus AirFarm, an inflatable and portable farm, in collaboration with Midbar, a smart ag-tech South Korean company and Rashed Bin Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri Holding company (RBK).

This inauguration is a result of a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between ADU, Midbar, and RBK, to establish a business framework for delivering supply and Research and Development (R&D) solutions to the UAE market across several sectors. These sectors include but are not limited to agriculture, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), health, and water desalination.

• As part of ADU's efforts to integrate the latest technologies into its academic experience, the university inaugurated the first quantum lab in the Emirate in partnership with Vernewell Group, an innovative powerhouse combining Vernewell Academy and Management Consultant. The lab serves as a collaborative hub for students, researchers, and experts, where they can come together to explore quantum technologies, exchange knowledge and gain innovative skills by tackling complex challenges that transcend the limits of classical computations.

Among the diverse array of captivating pursuits, the lab delves into quantum encryption, optimisations, quantum blockchain, and numerous other cutting-edge domains.

Global impact: Recognitions and accolades

• ADU's recent rankings include ranking 13th globally for the best small universities in the world according to Times Higher Education 2023. The same rankings places ADU as the best university for the teaching pillar in the UAE.

• ADU also ranks 58th for young universities under 50 years of age (THE rankings) and 59th in Asia (THE Asia Rankings).

Contact details

Phone: Call 600-550003 if you’re within the UAE, or +971 2 501 55 55 if you’re outside the UAE

Email: admissions@adu.ac.ae

American University of Sharjah Image Credit:

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SHARJAH

Fields of specialisation

AUS is a top-ranked institution offering undergraduate and graduate programmes across the fields of architecture, design, humanities, social sciences, engineering, business, science and technology.

New courses offered for 2023-24

• PhD in Biosciences and Bioengineering prepares students to combat current and future healthcare challenges nationally and globally, and be equipped with the knowledge and skills to become future researchers, academics and entrepreneurs.

• Master of Arts in International Studies (MAIS) offers the foundation for career opportunities in government and foreign service, education, law, non-government organisations and multinational corporations.

USPs

• A renowned centre for education excellence and cutting-edge research

• Recognised by respected global ranking agencies for achievements across many categories and in many fields

• Accomplished alumni

• Diverse student body

• Vibrant student life and community

• Distinguished faculty

• Scholarships and financial assistance

• A work-integrated education approach

Admission deadlines

Tuition fees and scholarships

• Undergraduate/ graduate tuition fees: www.aus.edu/prospective-students

• Scholarships and grants: aus.edu/scholarship

Contact details

Phone: +971 6 515 5555

Westford University College Image Credit:

WESTFORD UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

Fields of specialisation

• Business with specialisation in International Business, Finance, Analytics and Digital Marketing

• Accounting & Finance

• Sport Business

• Media, Culture and Communications

• Computer Science

• Business Analytics

• Fashion and Communications

Top courses for Sept 2023

• MBA in Healthcare Management

• MBA in Supply chain, Shipping and Logistics Management

• MBA in Project Management

• MBA in Financial Management

• MBA in Sales and Marketing

• MBA in HR and Organisational Psychology

• MBA in International Business

• MBA in Information Technology

• MBA in Engineering Management

• MBA in Data Analytics

• MBA in Business Leadership

• DBA – Doctorate in Business Administration

• BA (Hons) in Business with Analytics

• BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance

• BA (Hons) in Media, Culture and Communication

• BA (Hons) in Sports Business

• BSc in Business Management

• BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology with Human Resource Management

Admission deadline

Admission for Westford’s undergraduate programmes for 2024 intake are now open.

Acceptance is subject to availability of seats.

Tuition fees and scholarships

Westford offers exceptional UK-quality education at affordable prices. Over and above their fees, students can avail various scholarships and discounts such as:

• Scholarships based on academic performances

• AccelerateHer Scholarship, offered to all female students

• Early-bird discounts

• Westford’s flexible fee structure also makes quality education affordable and accessible

Contact details

Phone: +971 55 227 2114