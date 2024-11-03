Abu Dhabi: EmSAT university entrance exams have been cancelled for Grade 12 in the UAE, it was announced on Sunday.
It means they are no longer mandatory for admission to government universities in the country.
“Following the approval of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research have announced the immediate cancellation of the EmSAT exam for 12th-grade students and the implementation of revised university admission criteria,” according to an official social media post shared by the ministries.
Universities will be given flexibility is setting their own admission criteria.
Meanwhile, medical and engineering programmes will prioritise students’ science subjects’ grades over their overall percentage scores earned when graduating high school.