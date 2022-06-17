Durham School Dubai is a branch school of Durham UK, one of the oldest schools in the UK with a 600-year history of academic excellence. The school opens in Dubai Investments Park at the end of August. As a branch school, it draws upon the skills and experience from the UK and other international schools in Qatar and Kenya. Durham is a truly international organisation; its roots may be in the UK, but its outlook is global.
Durham School Dubai is a place where six centuries of experience and traditional values meet the best in modern teaching methods and most importantly, teachers of unsurpassed commitment and quality. The curriculum is based on an enhanced English National Curriculum supported through the use of excellent resources and hosted in outstanding facilities. Students will work towards IGCSE examinations at the age of 16 and A levels in the 6th form.
A Durham education cultivates ambition and a desire for achievement whilst fostering and cherishing respect for others and confidence for life. Its values — Moral Integrity, Ambition, Responsibility, and Kindness are the MARK of a Durham education, and it is developed by immersing students into the caring, supportive Durham community where everyone’s contribution is valued, and potential is recognised.
The academic results and examination success are crucial to accessing the next stage of a student’s educational journey, and Durham takes this aspect very seriously. However, the school believes that ‘real’ education is about so much more than this and it is their responsibility to develop successful, well-rounded, responsible and socially competent young people who will thrive in, and contribute to the global community of the 21st century.
When full, Durham School Dubai will educate more than 1,700 students and it is strategically located within the catchment area of the populous communities of Arabian Ranches, Damac Hills, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeirah Village Circle and the Green Community.
The DIP school property has been constructed to the highest standards with a world-class contemporary design, and features a dedicated Foundation Stage section, a primary and secondary classroom complex, with specialist science, art and IT labs, an acoustically designed music performance hall, a large auditorium, a multi-purpose sports hall and a 25-meter indoor swimming pool.
Mark Atkins has been appointed as the founding Principal of the new school. Atkins has an impressive 36-year pedigree working in schools and experience in setting up and heading schools in Dubai.He has been involved in developing new schools in the Middle East, India, China, Malaysia and Europe.
Kieran McLaughlin, Headmaster of Durham School UK, said: “With its strategic location, excellent facilities, competitive fee levels, experienced leadership team lead by Principal Mark Atkins and an uncompromising dedication to the quality of education, we are confident that Durham School Dubai will quickly establish a strong reputation.”