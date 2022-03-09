Dubai: GEMS World Academy – Dubai recently welcomed back on campus its official Ambassador, Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, to open the school’s Model United Nations (MUN) conference.
MUN involved students from across Dubai in a three-day programme of wide-ranging debates. Ban Ki-Moon addressed the theme of this year’s conference, ‘Escaping the Shackles of a Post-Crisis World’, in his opening address to students, in which he talked about the need for global cooperation in order to combat the ongoing pandemic.
Ban Ki-moon said: “It is always energising to see so many young people who are enthusiastic about, and dedicated to, global cooperation and multilateralism. Young people like yourselves represent the future of our planet. And their active engagement in transforming our world into a more sustainable and peaceful place is vital, particularly during this crisis caused by COVID-19.”
He added: “You have talents to understand this crisis as a window of opportunity to change the world for the better. You have the innovative minds, fresh ideas, energy, creativity, strong will, modern tools and motivation to make the world more peaceful and to secure a brighter future.”
Dr Saima Rana, Principal/CEO of GEMS World Academy – Dubai, said: “We are fortunate and privileged to have His Excellency Ban Ki-moon as the official Ambassador for our school’s Model United Nations. To host a statesman of his stature, with his level of experience on the global stage, and to hear him share his insights, observations and advice is an incredibly valuable learning opportunity for our students.”
Students also had the chance to speak with Ban Ki-moon directly and learn from his many insights into important world affairs.
Arnav Kedia, Deputy Secretary-General, GEMS World Academy – Dubai MUN, said: “It was a pleasure to be joined by His Excellency Ban Ki-moon at the opening ceremony... In particular, I found it extremely interesting to learn about His Excellency’s insights into leadership and how he was able to mitigate problems during his role as Secretary General through effective management skills.”