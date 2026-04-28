DMU Dubai resumes in-person classes with major student support measures

No-penalty resits, deadline extensions and scholarships announced for students
De Montfort University Dubai (DMU Dubai) has resumed in-person learning this week, placing student welfare at the centre of its return to campus following a period of regional uncertainty.
The university confirmed that classes restarted on Monday, with a range of support measures introduced to ensure students are not affected by recent disruptions.
Among the steps announced are no-penalty resits, automatic coursework extensions and scholarships of up to 100% for UAE and GCC students impacted by the situation.
The university also said it will make admission offers based on predicted grades after the cancellation of international exams in the UAE, ensuring students do not lose their university places.
Officials said these measures are designed to give students flexibility and peace of mind during a challenging period.
Around 80% of students have returned to in-person classes, while others continue to study remotely.
DMU Dubai said its “Global Classroom” system allows both on-campus and online students to learn together in real time, helping maintain a consistent learning experience.
Simon Bradbury, Provost and Pro Vice-Chancellor International, said the return reflects confidence in the UAE’s education system.
He noted that students and staff adapted quickly during the disruption, continuing their studies without interruption.
He also highlighted the support provided by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and UAE leadership in guiding institutions through the period.
The university reported a rise in applications, with numbers increasing significantly in recent weeks and approaching levels seen earlier in the year.
Officials said this reflects growing confidence in Dubai as a destination for higher education.
DMU Dubai said it will continue to support students through flexible learning options and academic support measures.
The university added that its focus remains on ensuring students have access to quality education, while also supporting their overall wellbeing.
As campuses reopen across the country, institutions are placing greater emphasis on flexibility and support, helping students adjust smoothly back to in-person learning.