Dubai: Don’t chuck your HP ink cartridges in the rubbish bin.
Drop them off at recycling boxes — that way, you get to help the environment and contribute to the education of vulnerable children.
This is what the ‘Reinvent Hope’ campaign, a partnership between HP and Dubai Cares, is all about. It aims to provide vulnerable children and young people with access to quality education, while addressing the region’s growing e-waste challenges.
As part of the campaign, HP has installed recycling boxes across select Jumbo and LuLu Hypermarket stores, where residents can drop off their empty HP ink cartridges to ensure the safe disposal of potentially harmful e-waste products.
For every cartridge securely returned, HP will contribute Dh5 to help raise funds to support children in need and inspire like-minded organisations to work towards creating a sustainable environment.
Jason McMillan, Regional Head of Supplies Sales Middle East, East Africa and Turkey at HP, said, “It is our belief that education opens doors to transformative opportunities and improves the lives of people and communities around the world.”
For his part, Abdullah Ahmad Al Shehi, COO at Dubai Cares, encouraged the UAE community to be more environmentally-conscious by supporting the campaign and “giving as many children as possible in developing countries the opportunity to receive quality education and instill in them a passion for lifelong learning.”