Sharjah: Experts have reviewed an action plan on various global issues discussed during the ‘Youth Global Solutions Summit 2022’ hosted by Delhi Private School (DPS) Sharjah.
The three-day summit, which culminated in a virtual event held on Saturday, identified plans for five committees, with a call for a meet of the Space Sciences Council, Healthcare Council, Business Council, Earth and Climate Change Council, and Education Council.
Vandana Marwaha, Principal and Director, DPS Sharjah said debates on these topics will “surely lead to a promising future as students take away the output of these committees and practice in their daily lives”.
Dinesh Chandra Kothari, Managing Director, DPS Sharjah, in his address said that as an educator he encourages the Educational Council to demonstrate the commitment of the student community towards ensuring children’s education by educating at least one child in the world’s lowest-income groups.
Action plans
Student delegates said they established sustainable principles to guide future actions. The ‘Plans of Action’ agreed and drafted by the councils were reviewed by a panel of experts. Panellists of the summit included Kothari; Dr J S Rajkumar, Specialist General and Laparoscopic Surgeon and Chairman, Lifeline Hospitals, India; Dr Steven Reissig, Chief Academic Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Academic Zone; Hrishikesh Datar and Rohit Datar, Directors, Al Adil Trading Company LLC; Mikolaj Zielinski, Senior Developer, SAP; and Anita Nayar, a sustainability specialist.