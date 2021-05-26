Dubai: After a gap of one year, high school graduation ceremonies can be held this year in Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) tweeted on Wednesday.
The latest announcement reverses a KHDA guideline issued days ago saying the ceremonies could only be held online.
Wednesday’s tweet said: “Great news for graduates! Graduation ceremonies for Dubai private school students finishing high school can go ahead this year, provided they keep in line with specific health & safety protocols.”
Last week, the KHDA said there would be an update on the guidance if there were any changes — which has now come, confirming ceremonies can be held.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has seen the introduction of precautionary measures to guard against the spread of the virus, including maintaining of physical distancing.
Dubai school students will graduate in July, when schools close for the summer break. Last year, graduation ceremonies were not held on-campus, although few schools saw students in family cars drive through near their schools to mark the occasion from a distance.