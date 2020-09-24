Abu Dhabi: High school students in Abu Dhabi attending exams for university placement this year can return to school premises from Sunday, September 27 onwards, the Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has announced. “Cycle 3 (Grade 9 – Grade 12) students sitting for exams this year affecting their university placements are back in school starting September 27,” the Abu Dhabi education regulator said.
Precautionary measures
It also issued guidelines on the return to in-class learning in a light-hearted manner.
* Physical distancing: “Whatever you have to say, say it two metres away.”
* Masks: “Get your ninja on. Mask up at all times.”
* Avoid sharing: “Sharing is NOT caring.”
“To those of you physically returning to school to prep for your exams this year, they say distance makes the heart grow fonder, so we’re sure excited about going back to school! In the lead up to your return, don’t forget these important rules,” the authority announced on it social media platforms.
In-class learning approval
The Adek’s announcement follow a notice on Tuesday by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic, allowing students attending exams related to university placements to return to in-class learning. Till date, all students enrolled in Grade 6 or higher in Abu Dhabi schools have had to undertake distance learning since the start of the new school term four weeks ago.
Based on these guidelines, students in Grade 6 and upwards who do not have to attend exams related to university placements will have to continue distance learning until further notice.
Option for distance learning
In addition, families can also opt to continue distance learning during the ongoing school term, even for students who have to attend university placement-related exams this year.