Teachers in the UAE will now conduct distance learning classes from their homes Image Credit: Stock photo

Dubai: UAE private schools have been asked to allow all teachers and staff to work from home in the latest precautionary step against the spread of COVID-19.

However, schools can allow up to 20 per cent of all teachers and staff to come to school to work if deemed necessary to ensure undisrupted e-learning continues for all students.

The latest instructions came in a circular to private school principals on Tuesday, jointly issued by the Ministry of Education and private education authorities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Many teachers have already been working from home while others have been working from school. The latest circular means all teachers and staff will work from home, with exceptions where necessary.

Even in the exceptional case where a teacher or other staff member is asked to come in, schools must implement strict health measures related to mitigating coronavirus risk.

“Any staff in the [school] building need to remain two meters apart; No more than two people are allowed to use the same classroom [while staying two meters apart]; Any staff member with any flu like symptoms is not allowed in the school building…” the circular said.

All employees at school must also wear a mask at all times, among other conditions, the circular added.

UAE schools were directed to remain closed from March 8 to April 4 and launch e-learning or distance learning at the start of this week.