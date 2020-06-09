Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Education has denied that students will be attending school from August 30 as no official decision has been announced on how - and in what form - students will return.

A tweet from the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, said, “The MOE denies what’s being circulated that the next school year, starting August 30, will have school students attending campus. no decision has yet been taken on the matter and the nature of the learning process will be decided according to health developments and precautions.”